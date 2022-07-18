Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.68.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 23.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Oracle by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 217,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $3,992,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 89,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.