Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.68.
ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.
Insider Transactions at Oracle
In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle
Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of ORCL opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.
Oracle Company Profile
Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.
