Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $71.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.70. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

