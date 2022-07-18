OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $3.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.04.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
OrganiGram Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.92.
About OrganiGram
Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.
