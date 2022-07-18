OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $3.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OrganiGram Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OGI opened at $1.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $318.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 0.50. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OrganiGram

About OrganiGram

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 288.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,982,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,695 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $3,706,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 769,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OrganiGram by 1,713.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 700,795 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.