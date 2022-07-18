ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Down 30.3% in June

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 4,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 76,072 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $214,523.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,478.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,442,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Further Reading

