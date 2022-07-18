ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Short Interest Down 30.3% in June

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ORIC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.21. 4,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other ORIC Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jacob Chacko acquired 76,072 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $214,523.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,478.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,442,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,701,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 440,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 291,596 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,805,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 733.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

Further Reading

