Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $70.17 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.22.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

