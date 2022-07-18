Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Down 38.9% in June

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 684,800 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 1,120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,848.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on OUTFF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $6.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €6.30 ($6.36) to €5.90 ($5.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OUTFF remained flat at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

