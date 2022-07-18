Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 4,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,269,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter.

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 24,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,586. Oxford Lane Capital has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.85%.

Oxford Lane Capital Company Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

