PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
PAGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.94.
PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 3.3 %
PAGS stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
