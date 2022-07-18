PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

PAGS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.94.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Trading Up 3.3 %

PAGS stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.08 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 10.56%. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 403.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.