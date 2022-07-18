Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

OTCMKTS PRMRF remained flat at $19.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.09. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

