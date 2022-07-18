Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target Lowered to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.
Paramount Resources Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PRMRF remained flat at $19.97 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,914. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.09. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Paramount Resources Company Profile
Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Resources (PRMRF)
- Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
- AMC Entertainment Is On Track For Blockbuster Results
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.