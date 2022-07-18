Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Scotiabank

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

POU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.75.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of POU stock opened at C$26.20 on Thursday. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.97 and a 12-month high of C$40.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Paramount Resources Dividend Announcement

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.6900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,096. In other news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724. Also, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at C$92,096. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,436.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.