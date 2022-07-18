Patten & Patten Inc. TN Buys 8,367 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 238.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,818 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,691,231,000 after buying an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,729,452,000 after buying an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,346,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $153.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.02. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.18.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

