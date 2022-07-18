Patten & Patten Inc. TN Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $146.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

