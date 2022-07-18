Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $15.50 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

Adobe stock opened at $384.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $391.57 and its 200-day moving average is $439.54. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

