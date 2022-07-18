Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $294.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

