Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,938,000 after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after buying an additional 863,732 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $49,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after buying an additional 648,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after buying an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $44.24 on Monday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. BTIG Research dropped their target price on PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.