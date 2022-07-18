Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $9.91 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,455 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN owned 0.11% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JEPI stock opened at $56.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67.
