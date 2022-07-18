Patten & Patten Inc. TN Lowers Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 0.9% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.12.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $111.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

