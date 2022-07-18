Patten & Patten Inc. TN Purchases 308 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in DexCom were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in DexCom by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 103 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in DexCom by 506.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total transaction of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,877 shares of company stock worth $703,892 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $79.92 on Monday. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.93, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.02.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

