Patten & Patten Inc. TN Sells 1,838 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 29,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 144,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on C. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $50.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.