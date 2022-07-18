Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Paychex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after buying an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.26. 14,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,400. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.55 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.58.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.29%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 4,009 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $468,251.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,438 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.23.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

