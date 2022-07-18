Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

PAYO stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 0.82. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76.

Institutional Trading of Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $136.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Payoneer Global had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Payoneer Global by 1,622.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

