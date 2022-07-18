PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Trading Up 1.1 %

PYPL stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.19.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

