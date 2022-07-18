PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,934,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Lillo sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $747,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,068,571.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,936,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,902 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,325 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $316.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

