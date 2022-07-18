Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Given New $213.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BTIG Research from $272.00 to $213.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.38.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -720.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.10. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 4,607.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.