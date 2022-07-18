Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) versus Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Head to Head Survey

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Gulf Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A Gulf Resources $55.03 million 0.76 -$930,000.00 $0.14 28.72

Gulf Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.0% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.2% of Gulf Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and Gulf Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Gulf Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.28%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Gulf Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Gulf Resources 2.48% 0.51% 0.47%

Summary

Gulf Resources beats Perimeter Solutions on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People's Republic of China.

