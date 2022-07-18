Perlin (PERL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.30 Million

Perlin (PERL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded flat against the dollar. One Perlin coin can currently be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a total market capitalization of $32.92 million and $15.30 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,187.47 or 0.99978432 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00008398 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004185 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004505 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Perlin
Perlin (PERL) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network. The official website for Perlin is perlin.net. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Perlin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars.
