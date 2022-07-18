Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 41.7% in June

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PESI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.27. The stock had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,356. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 1.01. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $7.56.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,289,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 111,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41,197 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 99.9% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

