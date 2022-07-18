Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.53. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 653 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,000.
About Permian Basin Royalty Trust
Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.