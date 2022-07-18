Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Shares Gap Up to $14.85

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $15.53. Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.57, with a volume of 653 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Basin Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth about $143,000.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.