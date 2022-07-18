Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Permianville Royalty Trust Trading Up 12.6 %

PVL stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,537. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $5.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.09.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.75%. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

