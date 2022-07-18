Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 3,929 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.88 on Monday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225,863. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.19.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

