Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after buying an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.31. 123,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.53 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $165.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.