Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,617 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 0.27% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after buying an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 311.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMAT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,510. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $51.43.

