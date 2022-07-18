Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $23.37 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,182 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 4.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $23,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.57. 774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

