Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $3.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $356.21. 126,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,057,980. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.66 and its 200 day moving average is $390.18. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

