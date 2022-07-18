Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 15.60% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $9,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,446,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJUL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.51. 220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $24.84.

