Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 7,876 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.43.

NVO stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.53. 28,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,793. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $107.13. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $87.19 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $272.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

