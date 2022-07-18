Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $496,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 33,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $94.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43. The company has a market capitalization of $238.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

