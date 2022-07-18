Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,146. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.22.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.