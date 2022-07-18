Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $6.02 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 111,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNCL. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 360,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.54. 4,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,916. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65.

