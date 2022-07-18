Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 637,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 28,354 shares of company stock valued at $113,919 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,347,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after buying an additional 163,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Personalis by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after buying an additional 149,222 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Personalis by 26.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 957,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 202,592 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Personalis by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 32,042 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

PSNL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.06. 22,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,072. Personalis has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $23.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market cap of $184.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.84 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Personalis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

