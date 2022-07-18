Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PEYUF. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$20.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PEYUF stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.0386 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

