Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 42.0% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pharvaris by 1,054.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Novo Holdings A S boosted its position in Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,908,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHVS stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.60. 735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848. Pharvaris has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of -0.99.

Pharvaris ( NASDAQ:PHVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pharvaris will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pharvaris from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

