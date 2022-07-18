Phoenix Wealth Advisors Acquires 137 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 151.0% during the first quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 244,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 100,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.46.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $172.56. 10,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

