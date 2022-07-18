Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 3,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 43,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.37. 3,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,175. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day moving average is $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.