Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 548.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 3.0% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Chubb by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chubb by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total transaction of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,801,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.49, for a total value of $101,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,801,806.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,824 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.08.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,901,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $159.47 and a 1 year high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

