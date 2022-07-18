Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 2,223 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

MRK stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.38. The stock had a trading volume of 75,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,118,755. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $238.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

