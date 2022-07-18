Phoenix Wealth Advisors Buys 2,915 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Comcast by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 43,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comcast Price Performance

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 187,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,417,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a market capitalization of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.