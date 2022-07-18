Phoenix Wealth Advisors Invests $204,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Evergy by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 22,923 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of EVRG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,046. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

