Phoenix Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.55.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $333.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,953. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $324.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.52 and a 200-day moving average of $349.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.