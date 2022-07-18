Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 2,180 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.2% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $17,147,000. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,778. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40. The stock has a market cap of $160.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.62.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

